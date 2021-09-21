Deion Sanders Reveals If He’s Interested In The USC Job

USC needs a new leader after firing Clay Helton earlier this month. Believe it or not, Deion Sanders is rumored to be a potential candidate.

Gus Johnson of FOX Sports said over the weekend that he has heard Sanders’ name mentioned in the USC coaching search. Beforehand, former Trojans star Reggie Bush said on Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff that he believe Sanders could be the coach to lead USC back to greatness.

“I do believe there is a coach out there that can help restore USC to its greatness. I believe Deion Sanders can be that person,” Bush said, via 247Sports.

It’s hard to imagine USC would actually make a run after Sanders, who has yet to prove much at Jackson State so far. Regardless, the NFL legend revealed this week that he’s not interested in the gig.

“I’m thankful that Reggie mentioned me,” Sanders said Monday, according to The Jackson (Miss.) Clarion-Ledger. “I’m thankful that he thought much of our friendship that I could be a candidate or whatever. I’m appreciative of that, but I’m locked in, man. I’m locked in. I’m locked in.

“I’m right where I want to be. I’m elated I’m coaching my sons. I’m loving this culture. I want to win, wish we would have won (this past Saturday at Louisiana-Monroe), but I’m locked in.”

Deion Sanders is flattered, but says no thanks to Reggie Bush's USC recommendation: https://t.co/ed9czmyIsc pic.twitter.com/MrhqfOF1LL — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 21, 2021

First off, we have a hard time believing USC is actually considering Deion Sanders. Second, we’re fairly confident Sanders wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to coach at USC if given the chance.

USC is obviously an immense upgrade over Sanders’ current situation at Jackson State. Plus, he’d be in the spotlight more. We all know how much Sanders loves publicity.

For now, it doesn’t appear the rumors linking Sanders to USC have any substance.