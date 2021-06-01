Deion Sanders Reveals His Message To Interested Recruits

When Jackson State hired Deion Sanders as its head football coach last fall, it did so with an eye on generating buzz for the program.

Sanders came in and had an immediate impact in recruiting, landing his son Shedeur, a four-star quarterback prospect, along with fellow four-star recruits De’Jahn Warren, KaTron Evans and Trevonte Rucker. Currently, the Tigers have the 70th-ranked 2021 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

While no one is expecting Sanders to outduel the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and others, the Hall of Fame defensive back is intent on competing with and beating out some Power 5 competition for recruits.

On a recent episode of I AM ATHLETE with Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, Sanders outlined his message for prospective athletes.

“If you’re into the glamour and glitz, I want you to go over there [to a Power 5 school] where you want to go,” Sanders said, via Bleacher Report. “But if you’re into the real, if you’re into the genuine, if you’re into ‘let’s build this thing and let’s get up out of this mess and never look back,’ you need to ride with me.”

It’s too early to tell if Sanders will be able to build anything sustainable long-term at JSU, but you can’t say he isn’t swinging for the fences in trying.

In his first season as a head coach, Sanders led the Tigers to a 4-3 record this past spring.