Deion Sanders Reveals What Nick Saban Is Like During Commercials

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders appears to be a rising star in the college football coaching world, but Nick Saban remains the standard in the sport.

That's undoubtedly why Sanders says he has used his time shooting commercials for Aflac with Saban as an opportunity to pick the seven-time national champion coach's brain.

In an interview with Complex, Sanders added that he has been able to see a different side of Saban while working with him on set.

"Well, Coach Saban is actually funny. He’s hilarious, quick-witted, and very concise,” Sanders said. “I like to use these opportunities to not just shoot the commercials, but I get to glean from Coach Saban. He’s the magna cum laude, he’s the guy, he’s the standard. So any chance I get on set to talk to him about the game, recruiting, personnel, anything, I take full advantage of it.”

As for what he has learned from Saban, Sanders was coy about specifics.

"A lot of things, but I’m not going to kiss and tell because I might not get any more gems," he told Complex's Kameron Hay.

Through his first 20 games at Jackson State, Sanders is 15-5 as a head coach. The Tigers won the Southwestern Athletic Conference last season, and "Coach Prime" is hopeful that his team is close to being able to challenge Power 5 competition.

"The progress of the program has been phenomenal, and the expectation and the standard has changed," Sanders said. "So when I’m talking about playing somebody like Alabama or a Power 5 school, I’m not talking about playing against them to collect a check, what’s normal. I wouldn’t take that game unless I expected to win. Why would I take that game if I didn’t expect to win, what are you playing for? To me, that’s selling the whole program out for a check and that’s absurd to me."