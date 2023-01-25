Deion Sanders Reveals What's 'Changed His Life' In Colorado

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 17: JSU coach Deion Sanders walks the field during the Jackson State Tigers and North Carolina Central Eagles Celebration Bowl Football Championship game at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022, in Atlanta, GA (Photo by Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

Deion Sanders is quickly becoming a fan of his new surroundings.

Colorado's college football head coach gleefully shared his love of Vail's ski resort after a weekend trip with his partner, CEO Tracey Edmonds.

"Vail, Colorado changed my life," Sanders said in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday. "I’ll never be the same. ... Vail, Colorado is off the chain."

Coach Prime said he experienced altitude sickness on the first night, but that doesn't appear to have hurt his impression of Vail. He looked forward to planning a future family trip and implored Colorado athletic director Rick George to "hook me up."

Sanders also posted a video of him riding a snowmobile along with other reels and photos from his weekend getaway.

Colorado named Sanders its new head coach on Dec. 3 following a tumultuous 1-11 season. The Hall of Fame cornerback transformed Jackson State into a formidable FCS program before snagging the Power Five position.

The 55-year-old appears to be enjoying his new home at the start of an eventful offseason. Along with bringing Travis Hunter and his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, with him from Jackson State, Sanders' first recruiting class for the Buffaloes includes five-star cornerback Cormani McClain.