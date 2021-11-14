Jackson State coach Deion Sanders missed three games this season due to complications from foot surgery. On Saturday night, he returned to the sideline to be with his team.

Sanders isn’t at full strength just yet, which is why he was spotted in a wheelchair. However, that didn’t stop him from being there to support his players.

In the final minutes of Saturday night’s game, Sanders’ son, Shedeur, threw the go-ahead touchdown pass to give Jackson State a 21-17 lead over Southern. Shortly after Shedeur Sanders threw the touchdown pass to Malachi Wideman, he shared an awesome moment with his father on the sidelines.

It was an emotional moment for the Sanders family, as Deion and Shedeur embraced each other on the sideline.

Shortly after the game was over, Sanders went on social media to share a video of him hugging his son on the sideline. He also posted an encouraging message for his team.

“I’m so proud of our young men for tonight’s comeback win,” Sanders tweeted on Saturday night. “This was right after Shedeur Sanders threw the game winning touchdown to Malachi Wideman with under 2 minutes left. I love y’all and I BELIEVE!”

I’m so proud of our young men for tonight’s comeback win @GoJSUTigersFB. This was right after @ShedeurSanders threw the game winning touchdown to @mightymal13 with under 2 minutes left. I love y’all and I BELIEVE! pic.twitter.com/us09scVfnC — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) November 14, 2021

It’s great to see Coach Prime back on Jackson State’s sideline, that’s for sure.

Sanders recently opened up about his health in a video that was posted on YouTube. Although he’s still recovering from his foot surgery, he’s grateful he’s no longer in the hospital.

“It’s a wheelchair right here and I’m in that chair, nevertheless I say Lord I thank you,” Sanders said. “I can’t walk on my own and people have to help me get in and out of everything, but I say Lord I thank you. It’s hard to even make it to the bathroom by myself without the assistance of others, but Lord I thank you.”

The college football world is certainly wishing Sanders a speedy recovery.