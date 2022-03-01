Deion Sanders Shares Painful Details Of His Recovery

This past fall, Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders suffered complications from toe surgery. At one point, doctors thought the Hall of Famer may lose his leg.

During an appearance on NPR’s “The Limits with Jay Williams” podcast, Sanders opened up about his recovery process.

Sanders, who was on painkillers early on in his recovery process, detailed his withdrawal period. He told Williams that he would be “sweating bullets” at night because his body was going through a detox stage.

“I was taking so many meds, Jay, that it was ridiculous,” Sanders said, via New York Post. “Because, you got to understand, I’ve never smoked, never drank in my life. So I’d never been high. But taking these meds, man, I see why people get addicted to that stuff, man.

“I was on so many meds because the pain was so excruciating that the detox period for me — I was sweating bullets when I got out, in the bed — sweating, sweating, sweating because I was so used to the meds at night, especially late at night. And it was crazy. But the toughest part, mentally and emotionally, was someone having to help me into bed, help me out of bed, take me to the bathroom, get me out of the bathroom.”

Thankfully, Sanders is doing much better.

Sanders will enter his third year as the head coach of Jackson State this fall. He owns a 15-5 record in two seasons with the Tigers.