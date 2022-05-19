Deion Sanders Shoots Down Rumor: College Football World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers during warmups prior to the college football Cricket Celebration Bowl game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers on December 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders isn't backing down when it comes to dealing with rumors about the school's pursuit of five-star recruit Travis Hunter.

On Wednesday night, Sanders called out Nick Saban for saying Jackson State paid roughly $1 million for Hunter to commit to the school.

"You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow," Sanders tweeted. "I was & awakened by my son Shedeur Sanders that sent me the article stating WE PAYED Travis Hunter a million to play at Jackson State. We as a PEOPLE don't have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE."

Fast forward less than 12 hours later, and Sanders doubled down on this take, tweeting "I don't even make a million."

Most college football fans found this tweet from Sanders to be quite comical.

Some fans, however, aren' so sure Sanders is telling the whole story.

Sanders signed a four-year, $1.2 million deal with Jackson State. It includes at least $120,000 in annual performance incentives.

Sanders might not make $1 million per season as the head coach of Jackson State, but he seems to be enjoying his time at the university.

In two seasons, Sanders owns a 15-5 record.