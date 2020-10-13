Deion Sanders’ Son Reveals What He’s Like As A Football Coach

Now that Jackson State has officially hired Deion Sanders as its next head coach, it is fair to wonder what “Prime Time” will be like on the sideline and in practice.

South Carolina defensive back Shilo Sanders can provide some answers. Not only is he Deion’s son, but he played for his dad in high school.

Today, Shilo Sanders was asked about his dad during a session with reporters. He provided some funny insight into what the NFL Hall of Famer is like as a coach.

“I’m proud of him, he’s finally being a head coach,” Shilo said. “I played for him, so he’s definitely going to get on your tail if you mess up.”

Shilo Sanders laughs when asked if his dad has offered him a scholarship yet. "I’m proud of him, he’s finally being a head coach. I played for him, so he’s definitely going to get on your tail if you mess up." Says that Deion yells louder than Muschamp on the practice field. — David Cloninger (@DCPandC) October 13, 2020

When Sanders was hired by JSU last month, many were skeptical. After all, this is a guy who was a tremendous player but who has never coached in any capacity at the college level.

There were some who doubted Sanders’ commitment and seriousness about being a head coach, but the sent a clear message to those people after obtaining the job.

“This is not a gimmick, this is not a stunt,” Sanders told ESPN’s Paul Finebaum recently. “This is real, this is genuine. We’re gonna coach these guys every day and take it to another level.”