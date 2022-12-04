Deion Sanders' Son, Shedeur, Announces Transfer Decision

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

All of the Sanders' are coming to Boulder, Colorado.

Sunday afternoon, Deion Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, announced that he will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado.

This comes as no surprise, but it's now been made official on Sunday afternoon.

"Where's Shedeur? That's your quarterback," Deion said on Sunday at his introductory press conference.

Shedeur lit up the SWAC during his time at Jackson State, setting several great passing marks. Now, he'll attempt to contend in the Pac-12.

Shedeur Sanders should be pretty fun to watch playing quarterback for the Buffaloes next season.

Colorado has an early season matchup against Nebraska in 2023.