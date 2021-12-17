Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Has Message For Fans About Jackson State

Fresh off a historic season with Jackson State, Deion Sanders and his son, starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, have to be among the most confident people in college football. But after their recruiting coup on Wednesday, Shedeur has a message for everyone.

Taking to Twitter, Shedeur Sanders declared that the Tigers aren’t done yet. “We got more coming too,” Sanders wrote, adding a laughing emoji to emphasize the point.

The line was a clear reference to how good Jackson State is doing in recruiting right now. Yesterday they secured a letter of intent from Travis Hunter, the top prospect in the country.

Jackson State are coming off an 11-1 season and are ready to battle for the Celebration Bowl, the de facto national championship of HBCUs, with South Carolina State. Win or lose, the expectations for the program next year will be through the roof.

We got more coming too 😂 — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) December 16, 2021

“Keep making history. Get that ring. Get more players and get them rings too,” one fan replied.

“You can roll a recliner behind that line!” another fan boasted.

“Well bring them all,” wrote a third.

Confidence at Jackson State is at an all-time high and rightfully so. Securing the NLI from Travis Hunter was an all-time recruiting coup, and one that could change recruiting for HBCUs forever.

Whether Deion Sanders or Shedeur Sanders spend their entire respective careers at Jackson State or not, they achieved something incredible this year.