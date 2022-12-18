Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon.

Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions..

Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening.

On3 first reported the news.

Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end up at Colorado, where their dad is coaching now.

Deion already announced that his son, Shedeur Sanders, would be the team's quarterback.

It probably won't be long until the transfer announcements are made official.