Deion Sanders Speaks Out: College Football World Reacts

It's safe to say that Deion Sanders doesn't love where things are going in terms of college football realignment.

With the Big Ten and SEC potentially breaking away from the pack, it could leave schools like Jackson State in an even tougher position.

Sanders spoke out about what's happening this week.

It would be really interesting to see how Sanders' Jackson State program would fare at a higher level.

"Coach Prime gone have JSU in the big 12 or SEC in like 5 years," one fan predicted.

"I think this is a mistake… tradition in this conference is what allows us to have 60k show up to games… the culture doesn’t always translate over… the only way JSU going to FBS makes sense is if the SWAC goes to FBS cause we ain’t really proved nothing in the FCS," another fan added.

"JSU better not not should any other D-1 HBCU. The only conference realignment there should be is MEAC + SWAC to make one super HBCU conference," one fan added.

What do you see happening with Deion Sanders' program moving forward?