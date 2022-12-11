Deion Sanders Takes Shot At Legendary College Football Coach

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Deion Sanders, Jackson State University Head Football coach, speaks onstage during The Big Homecoming Event at Clark Atlanta University on June 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Paras Griffin/Getty Images

It's safe to say that Deion Sanders isn't a fan of a legendary college football head coach.

Sanders recalled his visit to the University of Georgia and his visit with head coach Vince Dooley.

It's safe to say Coach Prime wasn't a fan.

“When I went to the University of Georgia for a visit, I walked through the little walkway and my curl froze. I ain’t coming here. Ain’t no way in the world. Why would you invite a kid from Florida to a visit in December? That’s the dumbest thing. That’s the dumbest bit of recruiting,” he said.

“Then Vince Dooley to top it off said ‘Mr. Sanders, I hear you’re pretty good. I tell you what. Why don’t you redshirt? You’re going to really contribute with us.’ I said ‘Sir, with all due respect, I’m better than everything that you’ve got out there, what I just saw.’ They just lost to Georgia Tech. You gon’ tell me about a redshirt?”

It's tough to blame Snaders for his decision, as he went on to star at Florida State and go on to dominate the NFL.

Dooley passed away earlier this year.