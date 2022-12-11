Skip to main content
Deion Sanders Takes Shot At Legendary College Football Coach

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders speaks onstage during The Big Homecoming Event at Clark Atlanta University.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Deion Sanders, Jackson State University Head Football coach, speaks onstage during The Big Homecoming Event at Clark Atlanta University on June 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that Deion Sanders isn't a fan of a legendary college football head coach.

Sanders recalled his visit to the University of Georgia and his visit with head coach Vince Dooley.

It's safe to say Coach Prime wasn't a fan.

“When I went to the University of Georgia for a visit, I walked through the little walkway and my curl froze. I ain’t coming here. Ain’t no way in the world. Why would you invite a kid from Florida to a visit in December? That’s the dumbest thing. That’s the dumbest bit of recruiting,” he said.

“Then Vince Dooley to top it off said ‘Mr. Sanders, I hear you’re pretty good. I tell you what. Why don’t you redshirt? You’re going to really contribute with us.’ I said ‘Sir, with all due respect, I’m better than everything that you’ve got out there, what I just saw.’ They just lost to Georgia Tech. You gon’ tell me about a redshirt?”

It's tough to blame Snaders for his decision, as he went on to star at Florida State and go on to dominate the NFL.

Dooley passed away earlier this year.