Deion Sanders Takes Shot At Legendary College Football Coach
It's safe to say that Deion Sanders isn't a fan of a legendary college football head coach.
Sanders recalled his visit to the University of Georgia and his visit with head coach Vince Dooley.
It's safe to say Coach Prime wasn't a fan.
“When I went to the University of Georgia for a visit, I walked through the little walkway and my curl froze. I ain’t coming here. Ain’t no way in the world. Why would you invite a kid from Florida to a visit in December? That’s the dumbest thing. That’s the dumbest bit of recruiting,” he said.
“Then Vince Dooley to top it off said ‘Mr. Sanders, I hear you’re pretty good. I tell you what. Why don’t you redshirt? You’re going to really contribute with us.’ I said ‘Sir, with all due respect, I’m better than everything that you’ve got out there, what I just saw.’ They just lost to Georgia Tech. You gon’ tell me about a redshirt?”
It's tough to blame Snaders for his decision, as he went on to star at Florida State and go on to dominate the NFL.
Dooley passed away earlier this year.