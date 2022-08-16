Deion Sanders Teasing Big Coaching Hire: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers during warmups prior to the college football Cricket Celebration Bowl game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers on December 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is always searching for ways to improve his squad.

Though an official announcement hasn't been made at this time, Sanders teased the idea of Jackson State hiring former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

"RUMOR HAS IT - FORMER NFL HEAD COACH MIKE ZIMMER MIGHT BE JOING JACKSON STATE," Sanders tweeted.

Zimmer recently spoke to Jackson State's team. He shared some encouraging words about their NFL aspirations.

"The NFL does not care where you come from,” Zimmer said. "If you can help a team win, they will find you."

For the most part, the football world is surprised that Sanders may hire Zimmer. That would be a huge addition to his staff.

"That's one heck of a rumor," one person said. "The SWAC has become an arms race of sorts since Coach Prime has gotten there. The real question is whether the rest of the conference can keep up? For better or worse."

"Oh wow," another person replied. "I love this rumor."

Last year, Sanders led Jackson State to an 11-2 record.

Jackson State is set to appear on ESPN platforms a total of 10 times this upcoming season, with or without Zimmer on the coaching staff.