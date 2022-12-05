Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI APRIL 24: JSU receiver 5 star Travis Hunter celebrates after hauling in an interception during the annual spring football game. (Aron Smith/University Communications/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision.

The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado.

Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late on Sunday night, Hunter tuned in for a live stream at Colorado.

During the stream, Hunter announced his transfer decision.

“I’m coming coach," Hunter announced on the live stream.

Deion Sanders told Colorado's current players that he will be bringing several of his Jackson State players - and some notable transfers - with him to Boulder.

Unsurprisingly, Hunter, the former five-star recruit, appears to be one of them.

Sanders' son, Shedeur, is another one. The Jackson State quarterback is expected to take over the position at Colorado.