College Football Player Reportedly Facing Charges For Stadium Incident

A University of Delaware running back was reportedly arrested and charged after allegedly touching and harassing multiple Penn State students at the Penn State-Auburn game last month.

According to Bret Pallotto of the Centre Daily Times, Liam Kirk, 20, was accused of groping three women in the student section during the game on Sept. 18. He also allegedly hit one woman on the top of the head and elbowed another in the head while at the stadium.

Kirk, who was not allowed to be in the student section in the first place, was reportedly “highly intoxicated” and “caused great annoyance” as the Nittany Lions took on the Tigers, according to affidavit written by university police.

Kirk is a sophomore running back for the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens of FCS. He has been suspended “until further notice,” a university spokesperson told Pallotto.

Kirk has appeared in just one game in two seasons at Delaware.

Kirk was charged with three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, two summary counts of harassment and one summary count of public drunkenness.

Pallotto reports that his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.

