Demi-Leigh Tebow Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message For Tim Tebow

On Friday, former college football star Tim Tebow celebrated his 33rd birthday along with new wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

The pair were married earlier this year and have been in quarantine together. That has given fans of the couple an inside look at their lives and the couple certainly made things interesting earlier this summer.

In April, Tebow posted a video of himself working out with 140-pound dumbbells like they were nothing. Then he got married.

The former Florida star posted a “before vs. after marriage” workout video and fans couldn’t get enough. Check it out here.

A few months later, he’s celebrating his birthday for the first time as a married man. Demi-Leigh posted heartfelt message on Instagram with a video to go along with the post.

“I love you SO muchhhh!!!! Happy birthday babsie!” she said on the post.

Tebow might be one of the few college football analysts who is actually working this fall.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the cancellation of their fall 2020 seasons. Meanwhile, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC suggested they plan to play their seasons as scheduled – albeit with an altered schedule.

As an SEC football analyst, Tebow should still be on camera when the season finally kicks off in just over a month.

He’ll enjoy spending the offseason with his new wife before the 2020 season officially kicks off.