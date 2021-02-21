Denver Harris, No. 6 Overall Recruit, Names Final 4 Schools

Houston (Tex.) five-star cornerback Denver Harris, the No. 6 overall recruit in the class of 2022, has named his four finalists.

Harris is still considering Alabama, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M, he announced on Twitter this afternoon. The MaxPreps Junior All-American owns nearly 40 scholarship offers.

In the 2022 recruiting cycle, Harris is listed as the No. 2 player in Texas and the No. 3 cornerback in the country, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Harris’ 247Sports scouting report projects him as a future NFL second round pick and compares him to former Ohio State star Jeff Okudah.

“Elite corner prospect among the nation’s top prospects at the position in 2022,: the report reads. “Projects to high-major level with long-term early-round NFL Draft potential.”

Harris helped his team win a 6A D-I state championship in 2019 and was named District 21-6A Defensive Player of the Year in 2020. With three of the top five 2022 recruits already committed, Harris is the third-highest ranked available junior prospect in the country.