Derek Mason Has Message For People Criticizing Sarah Fuller

Vanderbilt made history on Saturday, as Commodores women’s soccer player Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a ‘Power 5’ college football game. After the contest, Derek Mason clarified one thing for fans watching the game.

Fuller’s one play came on the second half kickoff. Fuller didn’t give the ball a huge boot – she instead squibbed it to around Missouri’s 35-yard-line. The Tigers did not attempt to return the ball.

Many watching thought Fuller might have mishit the ball. But Mason confirmed after the game that she hit the ball right where she was supposed to.

Via ESPN’s Jenna Laine:

For those continuing to doubt that Sarah Fuller’s kick was a designed squib kick, @CoachDerekMason just confirmed it. “I thought she punched it exactly where she needed to punch it,” he said, adding that this wasn’t about making a statement, that she was the “most viable option.” — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 28, 2020

Fuller only got to play one snap because Vanderbilt never threatened to score – so she didn’t have any chances at either a field goal or an extra point. It was underwhelming from that standpoint.

Still, this is a huge moment for women in sports. There have been a number of other female kickers at the collegiate level – but not in a ‘Power 5’ game for a major university.

It remains to be seen if Fuller will stay on the squad for next week’s game against Georgia.