Houston QB Transfer D’Eriq King Reportedly Close To Decision

Houston quarterback transfer D’Eriq King is reportedly close to making his decision. The elite dual-threat quarterback might be heading to the ACC.

King, who’s been linked to several major schools since announcing his transfer from Houston, is reportedly trending toward Miami.

The former Cougars quarterback reportedly visited Miami this week.

CaneSport is reporting that a source close to King is hinting at “good news” for the Hurricanes.

King has also been linked to LSU, Maryland and Oklahoma, among other programs.

The former Houston quarterback did not play all of 2019, but threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns as the full-time starter in 2018.

Miami played multiple quarterbacks in 2019. The Hurricanes went 6-7, losing to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.