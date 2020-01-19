D’Eriq King Reportedly Informs Coaches Of His Transfer Decision

Houston quarterback transfer D’Eriq King has reportedly decided where he’ll be playing college football in 2020. King is heading to the ACC.

Miami Hurricanes insider Manny Navarro is reporting that King has committed to The U.

King, a standout dual-threat quarterback, reportedly told Miami coaches this morning that he’s chosen the Hurricanes.

The former Houston quarterback will reportedly begin classes at Miami on Tuesday.

Can report former #Houston QB D’eriq King has told Miami coaches he has chosen UM and will begin classes Tuesday pic.twitter.com/B70qzOAUTO — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) January 19, 2020

King was one of the best quarterbacks in college football at Houston. The dual-threat QB threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2018, adding 674 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

The Cougars quarterback played in just four games in 2019.

King is expected to have immediate eligibility. He should start under center for the Hurricanes Week 1 against Temple.

UPDATE: D’Eriq King is now telling Marc Berman of FOX 26 in Houston that he has yet to make his decision.

D’Eriq King (@DeriqKing_), who is transferring from @UHCougarFB, says he has yet to make a final decision on where he’s going: “I haven’t committed to anybody yet. I’m still looking at my options. I visited Miami. I liked it, but there are other options I’m still trying see to..” pic.twitter.com/E4kz2xypWR — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 19, 2020

Stay tuned.