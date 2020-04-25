Derrick Brown Not Happy With ‘Trash’ Headline About His Girlfriend

On Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers selected former Auburn star defensive lineman Derrick Brown with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Of course, after he was drafted, publications from all around the country wrote up pieces about his life. He took exception with one of them for using what he called a “trash” headline.

BSO wrote up a piece about Brown being a father and included photos of his “baby mama.” The headline read: “Panthers Draft Derrick Brown 7th Overall; Derrick Speaks On Being a Fun Dad With His Baby Mama.”

The former Tigers star clearly wasn’t happy about the headline about his girlfriend, Tayla Main, and fired back at the report. “This isn’t how you address my Girlfriend. Get his trash off the internet,” Brown said in response.

This isn’t how you address my Girlfriend get this trash off the internet https://t.co/QQdX9Q0EP2 — Derrick Brown (@DerrickBrownAU5) April 25, 2020

Tayla sent a congratulatory message to Brown after he was selected in the first round of the draft.

“Congratulations on your BIGGEST dream come true,” she said on Instagram. “We all couldn’t be more proud of you. I can’t wait to see you accomplish so much more & make some of those other dreams a reality! I’m so proud of the role model you are for our boy and soon to be little girl.”

The couple has a son and is expecting a daughter soon.