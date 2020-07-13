Derrick Davis, No. 2 Safety Recruit, Has Top 7 Schools

The country’s No. 2 safety recruit has narrowed his list of potential schools.

Derrick Davis Jr., a four-star defensive back out of Pennsylvania, announced his final list of schools on Twitter on Sunday night. It’s a pretty loaded list.

“First, I would like to thank all of the schools that have recruited me and have taken the time to reach out to me over the past 3 years. I am extremely blessed and humble to announce my top seven schools!!!” he announced.

Davis Jr. is down to: USC, Clemson, Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Georgia.

First, I would like to thank all of the schools that have recruited me and have taken the time to reach out to me over the past 3 years. I am extremely blessed and humble to announce my top seven schools!!! pic.twitter.com/DmskaGtepC — Derrick Davis™🎬 (@D_Dav1s) July 12, 2020

Penn State is currently listed as the favorite to land the hometown prospect. The Nittany Lions have 90 percent of the “Crystal Ball” predictions on 247Sports.

Davis Jr. is a 6-foot-1, 194-pound prospect out of Monroeville, Pennsylvania. He’s the No. 2 player at his position and the No. 52 overall player in the 2021 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. Davis Jr. is ranked the No. 4 player in the state of Pennsylvania.

The four-star prospect would be a huge addition to James Franklin’s 2021 class. The Nittany Lions’ class currently ranks No. 8 in the Big Ten and No. 26 in the country. Davis Jr. would become Penn State’s second-highest rated commitment in the class.