Desmond Howard Says 1 Team’s Ranking Is ‘Completely Unfair’

It’s safe to say that Desmond Howard doesn’t agree with BYU’s College Football Playoff ranking.

The first College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on ESPN last night. In controversial fashion, BYU came in at No. 14 overall.

BYU has been among the best teams in the country this season. The Cougars, led by star quarterback Zach Wilson, are 9-0 on the season. They’ve dominated pretty much every team on their schedule, scoring 40-plus points in five straight games. BYU beat No. 21 Boise State, 51-17, and throttled North Alabama, 66-14, last week.

But the College Football Playoff selection committee isn’t sold on BYU’s resume. The Cougars came in at No. 14 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

“It was completely unfair ,” Howard said on Get Up! “There’s absolutely no way that you can watch BYU play games and think that they deserve to be ranked No. 14. That’s asinine to me!”

.@DesmondHoward is NOT happy about BYU being ranked No. 14 in the CFP ranking. "It was completely unfair … There's absolutely no way that you can watch BYU play games and think that they deserve to be ranked No. 14. That's asinine to me!" pic.twitter.com/H98IlHNUUr — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 25, 2020

BYU doesn’t have many chances remaining to impress the College Football Playoff selection committee. However, some are calling for the Cougars to schedule a game against undefeated Cincinnati.

The Bearcats came in at No. 7 in the rankings.

No. 7 Cincinnati v No. 8 BYU on December 5 needs to happen. Incredible opportunity to showcase each program and make a statement for playoff inclusion. https://t.co/dcPrSZkDUQ — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 20, 2020

That would be an incredible matchup. Hopefully things work out and that game can be scheduled soon.