Desmond Howard Criticized For What He Said On College GameDay

Former Big Ten football star Desmond Howard on the College GameDay set.BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard is catching some heat for what he said during Saturday’s College GameDay show.

Howard compared the kicking motion of Vanderbilt women’s kicker Sarah Fuller to Charles Barkley’s golf swing.

Barkley’s golf swing, for those unfamiliar, isn’t the prettiest thing in the world. Fuller, a women’s soccer player at Vanderbilt, made her football debut for the Commodores on Saturday.

Howard is getting criticized for what he said during Saturday’s show.

Fuller didn’t get a chance to kick a field goal on Saturday, but she was able to kick off to start the second half. She squibbed the ball down the right sideline where it was recovered at the 35-yard line.

The Vanderbilt kicker spoke after the game about making history.

“I just want to tell all the girls out there that you can do anything you set your mind to,” she said during the interview on CBS Sports Network.

It remains to be seen if Fuller will suit up for Vanderbilt again next week. Head coach Derek Mason said that would be up to Fuller.

Vanderbilt is scheduled to take on Georgia next week.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.