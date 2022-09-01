Desmond Howard Defends His Wild National Championship Pick

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Desmond Howard shocked just about everyone last Saturday with his picks for the College Football Playoff.

Howard has Baylor, Michigan, Pitt and Texas A&M making the CFP. He also predicted that Texas A&M will defeat Michigan in the national title game.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Howard revealed why he's going with such bold picks for the playoff.

"It’s so easy to just follow Alabama, follow Georgia, you know, the traditional teams that have been pretty good. But sometimes you got to think outside the box and really do your homework and look at teams who people aren’t paying attention to," Howard told Fox News Digital.

Howard also explained why he's very confident in the Aggies this season.

"I think they got the mentality to go in there and tussle with Alabama," the former Heisman Trophy winner said. "If you paid attention during the offseason, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher – things got a little nuclear with those two because Nick Saban said what he said about Jimbo Fisher’s recruiting, which only tells you the comment was made because he’s been stacking top recruiting classes year after year after year. At some point, it’s going to pay off big dividends for the Aggies. Why not this season?"

Texas A&M will get to prove itself on Oct. 8 when it faces Alabama.

Depending on how this season plays out, it'll be interesting to see how Howard's CFP picks age.