Desmond Howard Has 1 Team On "Upset Alert" This Weekend

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's Desmond Howard is officially putting one of the top four teams in the country on upset alert.

On Friday's episode of "Get Up," Howard said No. 4 TCU will face a tough challenge this weekend against No. 18 Texas.

Howard pointed out that TCU has played from behind in multiple games this season. He doesn't believe the Horned Frogs can afford a slow start against the Longhorns.

"I believe TCU should be on upset alert because if you've watched them this season, they have really flirted with playing from behind in a significant amount of their games," Howard said. "It's like two different teams from the first half to the second half. But obviously, they're undefeated. They've found ways in the second half of games to pull away from the opponent.

"But you're coming into a hostile Austin environment. Texas is not having the second they thought they would have. You got Quinn Ewers, Bijan Robinson is one of the best players in college football -- listen, the Texas Longhorns understand this is a pivotal part of their season."

Oddsmakers have Texas listed as 7.5-point favorites over TCU.

Kickoff for the TCU-Texas game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.