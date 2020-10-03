Desmond Howard, Lee Corso Predicting A Major Upset Today

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Athens, Georgia ahead of a major SEC clash.

The Georgia Bulldogs host the Auburn Tigers in a matchup of top-10 teams. Before that game kicks off, the College GameDay crew gave their picks for the upcoming slate of games.

Each and every week the crew makes a bold pick. Well, two of the GameDay analysts think a significant upset will take place this weekend.

Both Desmond Howard and Lee Corso picked the Iowa State Cyclones to take down the Oklahoma Sooners. Oklahoma enters the game as a seven-point favorite, despite playing on the road.

David Pollack, Kirk Herbstreit and GameDay guest picker Omari Hardwick all picked the Sooners to win.

Desmond Howard and Lee Corso pick Iowa State to beat Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/GK1C7bk8RN — Carson Cunningham (@KOCOCarson) October 3, 2020

Oklahoma dropped its first game of the season to the Kansas State Wildcats. The Sooners opened up a sizable lead, but fell apart in the second half en route to a season-opening loss.

The loss last weekend likely cost the Sooners a chance at the College Football Playoff. However, if the team loses again this weekend – as Desmond and Corso are predicting – Oklahoma’s playoff chances would officially come to a crashing halt.

Oklahoma and Iowa State kick off later tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC.