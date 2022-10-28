Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach.

Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work.

In fact, Howard believes Sanders is probably the "biggest hire" in college football over the past decade.

"Coach Prime has been probably the biggest hire in college football in the past 10 years because of what he means, not only to this football program and Jackson State, but to Jackson as a community," Howard said. "I mean, he's brought so much attention, a big spotlight, on not only Jackson State, but HBCUs in general. He has also been able to bring in big donors and big supporters."

Sanders has definitely helped shine a spotlight on HBCUs.

Since becoming the head coach of the Tigers in 2020, Sanders owns a 20-5 record.

Jackson State will take center stage this Saturday on "College GameDay."