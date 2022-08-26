Desmond Howard Names Heisman Trophy Favorite Entering 2022 Season

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's Desmond Howard ruffled some feathers this week when he said doesn't get why Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is considered the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this year.

On Friday's edition of Get Up, Howard was asked who has the edge in the Heisman race heading into the first weekend of the season.

Howard doesn't believe any player should have an edge because everyone should have a clean slate. If he had to pick a player though, he'd go with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

"If you had to give anyone an edge, to me, the only player that deserves that distinction right now would be Bryce Young because he won it a year ago," Howard said. "He's the returning Heisman Trophy winner. I would give him the slight edge over the field simply because of that reason."

In his first season as Alabama's full-time starter, Young completed 66.9 percent of his pass attempts for 4,872 yards with 47 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Young received 684 first-place votes for the Heisman Trophy last season. Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson came in second, with Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett rounding out the top three.

History won't be on his side, but Young has the potential to win his second Heisman Trophy. That would be quite the accomplishment.