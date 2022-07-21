Desmond Howard Reveals His College Football 'Sleeper' Team

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During this Thursday's episode of First Take, ESPN's Desmond Howard was asked to name a team that could end its national championship drought very soon.

Howard expressed a lot of confidence in the Miami Hurricanes in large part because Mario Cristobal is hell-bent on revitalizing the program.

"Mario got the boosters to open up the checkbook. I was at spring practice. They got an All-Star coaching staff," Howard said. "They got Kevin Steele, who is a former head coach and a longtime defensive coordinator. They got Charlie Strong, who was also a head coach at one point. I look to the right and see Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed. Then, I look to the left and see Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor."

Howard then said that he believes Miami could be a sleeper team this season because the ACC isn't exactly loaded with contenders.

"I believe the ACC is wide open. You look at Clemson, they didn't dominate like they used to. Last year, they really struggled. And don't forget, they lost their two coordinators too."

Cristobal had an impressive run at Oregon, finishing his stint with a 35-13 record. Only time will tell if he can have even more success at his alma mater.

Miami will open the season on Sept. 3 against Bethune-Cookman.