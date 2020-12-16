On Tuesday night, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were revealed and one team’s ranking stood out.

The playoff committee decided to place Florida at No. 7. Why is that a problem? Well, the Gators lost to a sub-.500 LSU program and only dropped one spot in the rankings.

Of course, that caught the eyes of college football fans all over the country. On Wednesday morning, ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard added himself to the conversation.

He openly questioned the playoff committee, suggesting they suffer from SEC bias. Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“It seems as though the CFP loves the SEC. That was just mind-blowing that Florida could lose to one of the worst teams in the conference who’s having an awful year at home and only drop one slot down,” Howard said Wednesday on ESPN’s Get Up. “We’re talking about four teams from the SEC in the top 10, two in the top five.”

But that’s not all. The former Michigan football star called out committee chairman Gary Barta for dodging questions about the committee’s rankings.

“Florida is sitting there with the ugliest loss of them all and Florida only dropped one slot down,” Howard said. “And then you sit there and listen to Gary Barta and poor Rece Davis … he’s asking this gentleman questions, and he’s not giving any straight answers. I want to text Rece ‘ask him where were you born? I bet he’d give you the runaround.’”

Desmond is just one of many college football fans confused by the latest rankings.