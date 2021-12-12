Watch: Desmond Howard Trolled Ohio State At Heisman Ceremony

A couple of Wolverines ganged up on C.J. Stroud on Saturday night. Both Michigan men sent some subtle (and not so subtle) shots at the Ohio State quarterback during the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Safe to say, Stroud wasn’t amused.

Aidan Hutchinson and Desmond Howard providing the greatest off the field slaughtering by Michigan on Ohio State 🤣🤣 Damn Desmond 🤣🤣 #HeismanTrophy pic.twitter.com/QQi7SFqLuZ — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) December 12, 2021

When asked about his goals for the season, Aidan Hutchinson responded, “The main mission was to come back, beat Ohio State, win a Big Ten championship…” after which the crowd laughed sensing the tension.

“Kenny [Pickett] I’m glad you’re in between them,” Tim Tebow jumped in.

To which Desmond Howard remarked, “Better than his offensive line.”

Well, that escalated quickly.

Stroud could get an ounce of payback by taking the Heisman Trophy home to Columbus. Or at least finishing ahead of Hutchinson in the final voting.

Aidan Hutchinson and the Wolverines are one step closer to their ultimate goal: winning a national championship. Michigan faces off against No. 3 Georgia in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve.