Desmond Howard Was Stunned By 1 Team’s CFB Playoff Ranking

On Tuesday night, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 season made their debut.

Each and every time the playoff rankings emerge, college football fans freak out when they see where their respective teams are. The one ranking most fans were confused by was Alabama at No. 2.

Despite losing to an unranked (at the time) team, Alabama didn’t really suffer the consequences. Several undefeated teams could have taken the No. 2 spot, but Nick Saban and company won out.

ESPN’s Desmond Howard was one of those shocked by where Alabama was in the playoff ranks.

Here’s what he said:

“I can’t say that I see them as the No. 2 team in the nation right now,” the former Michigan star said of Bama on College Football Live. “When that came up Tuesday night, I was like ‘Whoa, Alabama.’ So you guys just lost to Texas A&M, to a backup quarterback? But the crazy thing is .. how Gary Barta made it seem like it wasn’t even a thought, like they didn’t even blink. Of course it’s Alabama — who else could it be?”

Howard isn’t the only one questioning why Alabama is sitting at No. 2. There are plenty of undefeated teams like Michigan State and Cincinnati that could have been placed there.

In the end, the committee thinks Alabama is still one of the two best teams in the country.