Details Emerge From Arrest Of Auburn Quarterback TJ Finley

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 20: Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) looks on during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks on November 20, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC.(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was charged with attempting to elude police right as players reported for preseason camp Thursday.

According to AL.com's Tom Green, Finley turned himself into Auburn police Thursday morning after receiving notice of an arrest warrant. The charge was related to a previous incident in which Finley wasn't wearing a helmet while operating a moped.

Finley was released from the Lee County Detention Center on Thursday afternoon and returned to the school's athletics complex.

His attorney, Davis Whittelsey, called the charges a "result of traffic violations and a misunderstanding" in a statement sent to AL.com.

"The charges are in the process of being handled in municipal court within the City of Auburn as all traffic citations are," Whittelsey said. "As soon as T.J. learned of the charges, he turned himself in and has been released on a bond he signed for himself. His first day of football camp with Auburn University has been a success."

Finley, who transferred from LSU to Auburn last year, is expected to compete for the starting quarterback job this summer. He amassed 552 passing yards, four touchdowns, and an interception in three starts to end the 2021 season.

Finley recently became the first college football player to sign a NIL deal with Amazon.

Auburn said they are aware of the situation but have not provided further public comment.