With Alabama, Georgia and LSU using their vast resources to dominate the SEC and college football as a whole, the rest of the conference is in an expensive race to keep up. The money being poured into coaches is leading to some huge windfalls for top assistants, including Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

According to ESPN’s Chris Low, Auburn has given Steele a new three-year deal paying him $2.5 million per season. Per the report, that sum makes Steele the highest paid defensive coordinator in college football.

Steele’s money is well-earned. The Tigers have recorded a top-20 scoring defense in each of his four seasons with the team.

Steele is heading into fifth decade as a football coach. His decades on the sidelines consist of stints with Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, the Carolina Panthers, FSU, Alabama, Clemson, and LSU among others.

He had a brief, unsuccessful stint as head coach of Baylor, going 9-36 in four years at Waco. But defensive coaching is where Steele has really shown his mettle.

Auburn is coming off a 9-4 season that included an upset over arch-rival Alabama. It’s clear that the team wants to keep as many vital coaches as possible.

Will Auburn take the next step in 2020?