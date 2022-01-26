Details Emerge From Lane Kiffin’s Visit To See Arch Manning

For the better part of Tuesday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and his offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr were visiting a major recruit.

According to a report from 247Sports insider Steve Wiltfong, Kiffin visited five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. Wilftong spoke with head coach Nelson Stewart to find out how the visit went.

Kiffin and company were reportedly at Manning’s high school basketball game on Tuesday night as well. “They’re actually at his basketball game tonight,” Stewart said.

As for Kiffin’s impact today, Stewart made it clear the Ole Miss coach continues to make an impression.

Here’s more of what Stewart had to say, via 247Sports:

“It was great to see him,” Stewart said. “Everybody was awfully excited. He’s super personable. Got to talk offense, (Matt) Corral and everything.” “Super sharp, you can see that…I got to do some tight end stuff (Ole Miss has offered Isidore Newman’s 2023 tight end Will Randle) and he had some great information. He was awesome and I think they’re excited coming off a Sugar Bowl.”

Kiffin isn’t the only one trying to land the prized quarterback recruit, though. Over the weekend, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and several of his assistants were spotted at one of Manning’s basketball games.

The five-star quarterback is one of the top QB prospects in recent memory. It’s no surprise, then, that every major coach is trying to recruit him.