Details Emerge From Mike Leach Health Situation

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Mike Leach of the Washington State Cougars looks on trailing 39-36 to the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The college football world is praying for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Sunday afternoon.

Mississippi State announced on Sunday that Leach suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital.

"Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today (Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022). That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance.

That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family. MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Interim MSU Athletics Director Bracky Brett have conferred, and the decision has been made to place MSU Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the MSU football team until Coach Leach returns. Practice for the ReliaQuest Bowl game and recruiting operations will continue," Mississippi State announced.

Details of Leach's condition are unclear at this time. However, we now know that Leach suffered from pneumonia during the season.

Hopefully, Leach will make a full recovery and get well soon.

The college football world is thinking of the head coach on Sunday afternoon.