Details Emerge From Mike Leach's Heartbreaking Death

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Mike Leach of the Washington State Cougars looks on against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Longtime college football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night from heart complications. He was 61.

In a statement shared by Mississippi State, Leach's family said he was an organ donor.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity," the statement said. "We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

Leach won 158 games and earned 17 bowl-game appearances in 21 seasons as a head coach for Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State.

His "Air Raid" offense revolutionized college football. Kliff Kingsbury, Lincoln Riley, and Sonny Dykes are among many of his former staffers who utilized his teachings to excel as a head coach.

"College football lost one of its most beloved figures today, but his legacy will last forever," MSU Interim Athletics Director Bracky Brett said. "Mike's energetic personality, influential presence, and extraordinary leadership touched millions of athletes, students, coaches, fans, family, and friends for decades."

Our condolences go out to Leach's family and everyone else mourning his tragic passing.