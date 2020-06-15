Details Emerge From Ohio State Football’s Coronavirus Waiver

Reports emerged on Sunday about a coronavirus “waiver” Ohio State football players were being asked to sign.

Ohio State football players returned to campus earlier this week. The Buckeyes are taking precautions while letting their student-athletes return for voluntary workouts.

The Columbus Dispatch reported on the waiver. The waiver is more so a “pledge” for the student athletes.

The two-page document, obtained by The Columbus Dispatch through a public records request, outlines the health risks involved with workouts and other athletic activities, and calls for the athletes to follow strict health and safety protocols implemented by the school. Referred to as a so-called Buckeye Pledge, it asks players to “pledge to take responsibility for my own health and help stop the spread of the COVID-19.”

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith told ESPN that the waiver is not for legal purposes, but rather a pledge for the Buckeyes to handle everything with caution.

“They are trying to get a commitment from the players to adhere to the guidelines when away from the facilities. This is a concern of every AD I’ve spoken with,” ESPN’s Heather Dinich tweeted.

Ohio State football players were able to return to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Monday for voluntary workouts. The Buckeyes are limiting the number of players inside the facility and giving players care packages as they leave the facility.

Several other college football programs are expected to take similar steps as we approach the 2020 season.