Details Emerging On NFL’s Plans In Response To College Football

Two of the biggest conferences in college football, the Big Ten and Pac-12, announced on Tuesday that their respective seasons will be postponed. If the ACC, Big 12 and SEC don’t carry on with the 2020 season, there will be a bunch of empty time slots for sports networks on Saturdays.

College football could be on hold until 2021 all across the country. In the event that happens, fans have speculated about the NFL potentially monopolizing the weekend during the fall.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the NFL will only consider Saturday games this season if there is no college football played this fall. It would most likely not pursue a waiver for Saturday games if there are still a few college games on the schedule.

Saturday games would certainly help the NFL with its TV revenue. In a year where fans won’t be allowed at every stadium, the league would love to maximize the amount of money it could potentially make via television.

As long as a few Power Five conferences play this fall, the NFL will not have a reason to pursue a waiver to play on Saturdays.

The NFL would consider Saturday games this season if there's no college football being played this fall, according to sources, but probably would not pursue a waiver for Saturday games if even a few college football conferences are playing…. https://t.co/yK13pVO88i — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) August 12, 2020

The Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 protects college and high school football from the NFL broadcasting during their regular seasons. That’s why the league would need to be granted a waiver to broadcast Saturday games.

It’s also fair to wonder if it’s too late for the NFL to rearrange its schedule. The first game is less than a month away, as the Chiefs and Texans will square off on Sept. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium.