Devin Willock's Georgia Teammate Announces Touching Senior Bowl Tribute

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Linemen Devin Willock (77) run blocks during the CFP National Championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs on January 09, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Warren McClendon will honor his fallen Georgia teammate, Devin Willock, during the Reese's Senior Bowl.

According to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, McClendon will wear No. 77, Willock's former number, during the annual showcase on Feb. 4. The offensive lineman donned No. 70 during three seasons with the Bulldogs.

Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a Georgia recruiting staffer, died in a car accident on Jan. 15 after a parade celebrating the football program's second straight national title.

McClendon was sitting in the passenger back seat during the fatal crash. The 21-year-old, who declared for the NFL Draft earlier that afternoon, required stitches on his forehead.

"Athens will always hold a special place in my heart," McClendon wrote when announcing his decision. "With that being said, it's now time for me to take the next step in my career and start preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft."

What should be a tremendous time for McClendon was instead mired by tragedy. He'll pay tribute to Willock when playing alongside fellow NFL hopefuls at Hancock Whitney Stadium.