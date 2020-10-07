Dez Bryant Says The Best Player In The NFL Draft Isn’t Trevor Lawrence

The best prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft class is widely believed to be Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The former five-star recruit is viewed as a generational prospect to many.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. is already guaranteeing that Lawrence will go No. 1 overall.

“Well it’s not work’ for him, it’s just playing better in the big games … It’s getting nit-picky, but 18-for-37 against LSU’s talent-laden defense, which you last remember on that big stage, and then 18-for-33 against Ohio State and struggling until Shaun Wade was ejected,” Kiper Jr. said of Lawrence, via 247Sports. “He had 107 yards rushing in that victory after they were down earlier. You have Miami coming up, Notre Dame in early November and then the playoff — see how he does there. But he’s considered can’t-miss for obvious reasons. He’s going to be the No. 1 pick overall, that’s a guarantee, and he’s special. But you obviously want to see him play a little bit better than he did against LSU on that big stage.”

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant does not agree.

The former All-Pro wide receiver thinks another quarterback is the best prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft class.

Bryant says that North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is the “best player in the upcoming draft.” Lance officially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Tuesday.

Best player in the upcoming draft https://t.co/1UCGgt6y0O — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 7, 2020

Many are extremely high on Lance, but there are very few who would take him over Lawrence right now.

But maybe there’s an NFL team who feels similarly. We’ll find out next spring.