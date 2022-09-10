Dez Bryant Names Greatest College Football Coach Of All Time

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Former NFL wideout Dez Bryant has unveiled his pick for the greatest college football coach of all time.

Unsurprisingly, Bryant believes Nick Saban is the greatest coach in college football history. He explained why in a lengthy tweet.

"This why Nick Saban is the greatest coach ever in college football history.. a moment is never to big for him.. he adjust to the game effortless under whatever circumstances…he coach the game until the clock strike 0…," Bryant wrote.

Bryant was referring to the adjustments Saban made during this Saturday's game against Texas.

Over the past two decades, Saban has won seven national championships and 10 SEC titles.

Regardless of how disappointing Alabama's performance has been this weekend, Saban's résumé is so impressive that it's nearly impossible to give someone else the title of greatest college football coach.

Saban will most likely add a few more accomplishments to his name before his career is over.