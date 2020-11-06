Dick Vitale Makes Prediction For Notre Dame-Clemson Game

On Saturday night, a pair of top-five college football programs will take the field with College Football Playoff hopes on the line.

No. 4 Notre Dame hosts No. 1 Clemson in a battle that will decide the ACC. The Tigers enter as the slight favorite, despite being on the road and without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The likely No. 1 pick tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his second straight game. True freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will get the start against the Fighting Irish.

Before the game kicks off, college basketball analyst Dick Vitale made sure to give his prediction for the game. He thinks the Fighting Irish can pull off the upset with Lawrence on the sideline.

“Yes @ClemsonFB at the Golden Dome baby vs @NDFootball Saturday. The VBDI (Vitale bald dome index)says the Fighting Irish will not be denied . Notre Dame 34- Clemson 29,” Vitale said.

In his first collegiate start Uiagalelei struggled early, but eventually found his footing. He ended the game completing 30-of-41 passing for 342 yards and two touchdowns.

He also added 25 yards and a touchdown on the ground en route to a 34-28 win over Boston College.

Notre Dame struggled to find success on offense against Louisville three weeks ago. However, the Fighting Irish accounted for 78 points over its last two games.

Clemson’s defense offers a different challenge, but Brian Kelly are up for the fight.