Dick Vitale Says Major Bowl Game Result Was A Farce

A closeup of Dick Vitale wearing a headset.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Waves 100-74. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

You can add Dick Vitale to the list of people who think Tennessee got jobbed in the Music City Bowl.

On Wednesday morning, Vitale responded to an article posted by 247Sports detailing ESPN radio host Paul Finebaum’s complaints about the ending of Tennessee’s bowl loss to Purdue. In case you missed it, a controversial non-touchdown ruling in overtime led a three-point loss for the Vols.

“Paul [Finebaum] is right as Tennessee got a bad deal in the Music [City] Bowl,” Vitale tweeted. “They won that game as the Vols should have been credited with a TD in OT.”

On the bright side for UT fans, Dickie V thinks head coach Josh Heupel has his program “heading uptown baby.”

Finebaum had called the result of the Dec. 30 Music City Bowl “a total farce” during his radio show on Monday.

“I refuse to accept that Tennessee lost the game,” Finebaum said. “In my opinion, Tennessee won the game, and I’ve never said this before because I do not like to criticize officials, but I’m going to. The officials stole that game from Tennessee. Total farce.”

In his first season with the Volunteers, Heupel posted a 7-6 record, with the high point coming in a road win over then-No. 18 Kentucky in November.

