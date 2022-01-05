Dick Vitale Says Major Bowl Game Result Was A Farce

You can add Dick Vitale to the list of people who think Tennessee got jobbed in the Music City Bowl.

On Wednesday morning, Vitale responded to an article posted by 247Sports detailing ESPN radio host Paul Finebaum’s complaints about the ending of Tennessee’s bowl loss to Purdue. In case you missed it, a controversial non-touchdown ruling in overtime led a three-point loss for the Vols.

“Paul [Finebaum] is right as Tennessee got a bad deal in the Music [City] Bowl,” Vitale tweeted. “They won that game as the Vols should have been credited with a TD in OT.”

On the bright side for UT fans, Dickie V thinks head coach Josh Heupel has his program “heading uptown baby.”

Yes ⁦⁦Paul ⁦@finebaum⁩ is right as ⁦@Vol_Football⁩ TENNESSEE got a bad deal in the Music Bowl . They WON that game as the Vols should have been credited with a TD in OT .JOSH HEUPEL has Vols heading uptown baby ! https://t.co/L4C7cmfK6U — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 5, 2022

Finebaum had called the result of the Dec. 30 Music City Bowl “a total farce” during his radio show on Monday.

“I refuse to accept that Tennessee lost the game,” Finebaum said. “In my opinion, Tennessee won the game, and I’ve never said this before because I do not like to criticize officials, but I’m going to. The officials stole that game from Tennessee. Total farce.”

Paul Finebaum on Music City Bowl: "I refuse to accept that Tennessee lost the game. In my opinion, Tennessee won the game, and I've never said this before because I do not like to criticize officials, but I'm going to. The officials stole that game from Tennessee. Total farce." — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) January 3, 2022

In his first season with the Volunteers, Heupel posted a 7-6 record, with the high point coming in a road win over then-No. 18 Kentucky in November.