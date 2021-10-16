Look: Division III Quarterback Makes Heartbreaking Mistake

Senior quarterback Colin Schuetz had Wisconsin-Platteville in position to defeat Wisconsin La Crosse this Saturday afternoon with nine seconds remaining on the clock. But then, he made a mental error that ultimately cost his team the game.

Instead of spiking the ball to stop the clock, Schuetz kneeled the ball down. He quickly realized he made a mistake, but by the time he ran up to the line of scrimmage to spike the ball the final whistle was already blown. As a result, Wisconsin La Crosse walked out with a 24-23 victory.

The broadcast team for this Saturday’s game between Wisconsin-Platteville and Wisconsin La Crosse couldn’t believe what they witnessed.

“What did he just do? He just took a knee,” the announcer said. “He took a knee and the clock is rolling. He completely had a brain fart on that one.”

Here’s the heartbreaking finish from this afternoon’s game:

Kneeling instead of spiking, what a nightmare.

Kneeling instead of spiking, what a nightmare.

It was evident that Schuetz was frustrated with himself. His teammates, meanwhile, walked off the field in disbelief.

Schuetz finished this afternoon with 463 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Although he made a lot of big plays, that mistake at the end of the game might keep him up at night for a while.

Wisconsin-Platteville will try to bounce back from this crushing loss next Saturday against Wisconsin-Stevens Point.