DJ Uiagalelei Has Cool Message Before Start Of 2022 Season

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: D.J. Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

DJ Uiagalelei will look to bounce back from a disappointing sophomore season and guide Clemson back into the title picture.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, via Justin Rudolph of On3 Sports, the Tigers quarterback expressed gratitude to everyone on the team who has continued to support him.

"I’m unbelievably thankful for all the teammates, and especially Coach [Dabo] Swinney, that stood behind me and supported me through it all. And I appreciate them," Uiagalelei said. "I just appreciate them for all they’re done, like sticking up for me and representing me. I appreciate that a lot. It means a lot to me."

Uiagalelei threw more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (nine) last year while averaging just 6.0 yards per pass attempt. The Tigers fell out of the playoff hunt by losing three of their first seven games.

When asked about experiencing a low point last year, Uiagalelei said he feels "a lot better" than he did during the 2021 campaign. He's also eager to "show the world" this season.

Uiagalelei later added that he learned valuable lessons about leadership from last year's struggles.

"Everyone can be a leader when you’re doing great ... but the hardest part about being a leader is when you’re down, and you’re not playing as good as you want to. I think that’s what taught me a lot about being a leader. I think that’s helped me a lot coming in this season."

He'll look to demonstrate his growth when No. 4 Clemson opens the season Monday night against Georgia Tech.