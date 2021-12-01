Domani Jackson, No. 6 Overall Recruit, Announces Final 2

Just a few weeks ago, one of the best recruits in the 2022 class decided to put his name back on the open market.

Domani Jackson, a five-star cornerback out of Santa Ana, California, had been committed to the USC Trojans since January. However, the country’s No. 6 overall recruit decided to decommit from the Trojans while they searched for a new head coach.

Well, USC went out and hired one of the best coaches in the country in Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley. With Riley in the fold, Jackson decided it was in his best interest to include USC in his final two.

Going up against the Trojans? That would be Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“Alabama Crimson Tide vs. USC Trojans coming soon,” Jackson’s announcement read on Twitter.

Jackson recently visited Michigan, but decided Ann Arbor wasn’t the place for him.

“I like Michigan, it’s a great school with great people but end of the day, I just didn’t see myself there,” Jackson told Greg Biggins of 247Sports. “It’s nothing against them at all, I just felt more comfortable at Alabama and USC and thought those two were the best choices for me in the long run.”

Either Alabama or USC will land one of the top recruits in the country.