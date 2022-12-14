Donald Trump Issues Statement After Mike Leach's Death

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump talks with Richard Childress prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump is the latest prominent person to weigh in on the death of college football coach Mike Leach.

Leach passed away on Monday night at the age of 61 due to complications of a heart condition. He had been hospitalized over the weekend after suffering a medical incident at home.

Trump paid tribute to leach in a statement released Wednesday.

"Mike Leach was an incredible Patriot and Coach, with a big heart for our Country and for Football," Trump said. "From the very beginning, Mike was on Team MAGA, because he believed in our Great American Dream, something he lived, and helped others to achieve for themselves. My deepest condolences to his wife, Sharon, and family. Coach Mike Leach will be missed by all!"

Leach and Trump built a friendship even before the latter campaigned for and was elected President in 2016.

Leach spoke in support of Trump during that race and publicly backed him following his 2019 impeachment.